Five9 Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)ZMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.69M (+30.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIVN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- On Sept. 30, Five9 announced that it mutually terminated its merger agreement with Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), which was an all-stock deal valued at $14.7B.
- The company highlighted significant opportunity ahead as a standalone company after it did not receive the required number of votes from it shareholders to approve the merger.