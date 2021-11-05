Editas Medicine Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 2:16 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 (-775.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.92M (-92.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EDIT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.