Fluidigm Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETFluidigm Corporation (FLDM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30M (-24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLDM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.