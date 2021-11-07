National CineMedia Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.2M (+603.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.