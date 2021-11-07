comScore Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.76M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SCOR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.