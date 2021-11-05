Live Nation Entertainment jumps 14% on strong outlook
Nov. 05, 2021 2:38 PM ETLYVBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Live Nation Entertainment (LYV +14%) as all business segments returned to positive operating income and adjusted operating income resulting in company-wide operating income of $137M and adjusted operating income of $306M.
- The company easily topped estimates beating EPS by 23 cents and revenue by $580M.
- Revenue breakdown: Concerts $2.15B, Ticketing $374M, Sponsorhip and Advertising $174.4M.
- Ticketmaster delivered its highest operating income and AOI quarter ever at $114M and $172M, respectively. Q3 was fourth highest fee-bearing GTV quarter ever excluding refunds, led by sports leagues restarting and concert on-sales for 2022 ramping up.
- Fan demand led to double-digit growth in pricing and on-site spending. In addition to increased attendance, strong demand also enabled improved pricing, with average amphitheater and major festival pricing up double-digits versus 2019. For shows, fans spent at record levels, with on-site spending per fan up over 20% in amphitheaters and festivals compared to 2019.
- Sponsorship commitments for 2022 Are up double-digits from 2019 levels.
- Outlook:
- Transacted fee-bearing GTV to be at a record level in Q4, even after already selling 65 million fee-bearing tickets for events next year.
- Ticketmaster has also added clients representing 14 million net new fee-bearing tickets so far this year, further accelerating its growth on a global basis.
- Sponsorship and advertising confirmed pipeline for 2022 up double-digits relative to this time in 2019 for 2020.
- The company expects to continue focus to deliver $200 million in structural savings from our pre-pandemic 2020 plan, to better position to invest for future growth.
