PRA Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.09M (-4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.