TPI Composites slashed to Sell at UBS on weak near-term wind blades outlook
Nov. 05, 2021 2:46 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- TPI Composites (TPIC -10.8%) plunges to a 52-week low after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $20 price target, slashed from $44, seeing increasing risk to H2 2021 and FY 2022 earnings expectations.
- UBS analyst Jon Windham believes "a continued challenging supply chain and logistics environment, coupled with increasing potential for a PTC extension, are likely to drive decreased near-term orders for wind blades."
- Windham also foresees rising margin pressures for TPI's key customers to have knock-on effects for the company, "given the shared pain/gain nature of contract manufacturing."
- Citing rising competition and risks to profitability from raw material price increases, Bank of America also rates TPI Composites as a Sell.