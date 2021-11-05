TPI Composites slashed to Sell at UBS on weak near-term wind blades outlook

Nov. 05, 2021 2:46 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

siemens wind turbine near siegen germany

Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • TPI Composites (TPIC -10.8%) plunges to a 52-week low after UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $20 price target, slashed from $44, seeing increasing risk to H2 2021 and FY 2022 earnings expectations.
  • UBS analyst Jon Windham believes "a continued challenging supply chain and logistics environment, coupled with increasing potential for a PTC extension, are likely to drive decreased near-term orders for wind blades."
  • Windham also foresees rising margin pressures for TPI's key customers to have knock-on effects for the company, "given the shared pain/gain nature of contract manufacturing."
  • Citing rising competition and risks to profitability from raw material price increases, Bank of America also rates TPI Composites as a Sell.
