Tecnoglass Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 3:04 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.51M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.