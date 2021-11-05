Desert Peak Minerals and Russia’s Delimobil postpone IPOs amid mixed market for new issues

  • Mineral-rights firm Desert Peak Minerals (DPM) and Russian car-sharing company Delimobil (DMOB) have reportedly postponed their U.S. IPOs, joining about a half-dozen other firms to recently halt go-public deals as Wall Street gives such efforts a mixed reception.
  • Investors had expected DPM to price a roughly $230M IPO on Thursday or early Friday, but market watcher Renaissance Capital reported that the company put the deal on hold.
  • Desert Peak (DPM), which owns mineral and royalty rights in Texas and New Mexico’s energy-rich Permian Basin formation, didn’t immediately respond to a request from Seeking Alpha for comment. However, the firm presumably delayed its IPO due to insufficient investor demand.
  • DPM had previously filed with regulators to sell 10M shares at an expected $20 to $23 apiece, while also granting underwriters the option to buy as many as 1.5M more for overallotments. All told, the IPO aimed to raise as much as $264.5M and value Desert Peak (DPM) at up to $1.4B on a non-diluted basis.
  • Meanwhile, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted unnamed sources Thursday as saying that Moscow-based car-sharing firm Delimobil (DMOB) had postponed its planned dual U.S.-Russian listing at the 11th hour.
  • Sources said the company decided to delay going public until early 2022 due to “market conditions,” although the offering had reportedly attracted significant investor demand.
  • Delimobil (DMOB) had planned to sell 20M American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $10 to $12 apiece, with each representing two ordinary stock shares. The firm had also granted underwriters the option to purchase an extra 3M ADSs for any overallotments.
  • DMOB aimed to raise as much as $276M through the IPO, which would have valued the company at as much as $948M on non-diluted terms.
  • The two firms are just the latest to postpone or cancel U.S. IPOs amid a mixed market for go-public deals.
  • While companies like NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) and Dutch Brothers (NYSE:BROS) recently enjoyed huge first-day pops following initial public offerings, a half-dozen or so other businesses have delayed or canceled their IPOs in recent days.
  • In addition to DPM and DMOB, other companies to pull the plug on offerings in the past week included dietary-supplements firm Bountiful Co. (BTFL) and healthcare businesses Ensemble Health Partners (NASDAQ:ENSB) and Candela Medical (NASDAQ:CDLA).
