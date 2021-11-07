Westport Fuel Systems Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.61M (+30.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WPRT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.