Trex Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.01M (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TREX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.