Mueller Water Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2021 5:35 PM ETMueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.21M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MWA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.