Newtek Business Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 5:35 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+1375.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.07M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.