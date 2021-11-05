Mandiant shares slip almost 3% following cybersecurity company's mixed results
Nov. 05, 2021 3:59 PM ETMandiant, Inc. (MNDT)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) shares fell more than 3%, Friday, as investors had a mixed response to the cybersecurity company's first quarterly results since it was spun off from FireEye in October.
- On Thursday, Mandiant (MNDT) said its third quarter adjusted pre-spinoff earnings were 6 cents a share, on revenue of $122 million, compared a profit of 11 cents a share, on $100 million in revenue in the same period a year ago. Wall Street analysts were looking for the company to earn 6 cents a share on $120.2 million.
- Billings rose to $139.3 million, from $99.6 million in the third quarter of 2020, but fell short of the $162.3 million that analysts had forecast.
- Mandiant (MNDT) spun off from FireEye on October 8, as part of a split in which FireEye was taken private and is now focusing on cloud-based services and consulting for businesses.
- "We believe even more so now that the separation of the FireEye products from Mandiant Solutions would unlock high growth and improve our operating leverage," said Mandiant Chief Executive Kevin Mandiant, on a conference call, Thursday. "Our goal was to remove complexity and create a singular focus on our most differentiated solutions."
- Mandiant also said that Chief Financial Officer Frank Verdecanna will retire from the company next year once the company finds his replacement.