EOG Resources raised to Buy at BofA on 'step change in cash returns'
Nov. 05, 2021 3:53 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- EOG Resources (EOG +4.5%) rallies to a new 52-week high after swinging to a $1B quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, while also raising its dividend and declaring a special dividend.
- Citing the company's "wholesale reset in the scale of cash returns" including a first stock buyback program since 2003, Bank of America upgrades EOG to Buy from Hold with a $110 price target.
- "With these steps taken by management, we believe EOG can close the gap between the current share price and what we contend is a transparent assessment of fair value anchored on management disclosure - sub-$40 cash breakeven at $3.25 natural gas, on $3.9B capex holding ~450K bbl/day of oil production flat based on 4Q21 metrics," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.
