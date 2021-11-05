EOG Resources raised to Buy at BofA on 'step change in cash returns'

Nov. 05, 2021 3:53 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Dawn over petroleum pump

Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

  • EOG Resources (EOG +4.5%) rallies to a new 52-week high after swinging to a $1B quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, while also raising its dividend and declaring a special dividend.
  • Citing the company's "wholesale reset in the scale of cash returns" including a first stock buyback program since 2003, Bank of America upgrades EOG to Buy from Hold with a $110 price target.
  • "With these steps taken by management, we believe EOG can close the gap between the current share price and what we contend is a transparent assessment of fair value anchored on management disclosure - sub-$40 cash breakeven at $3.25 natural gas, on $3.9B capex holding ~450K bbl/day of oil production flat based on 4Q21 metrics," BofA's Doug Leggate writes.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Portfolio expects EOG will "continue generating shareholder rewards, making it a valuable long-term investment."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.