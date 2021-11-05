S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 ended the week on a positive note again. Market participants were overall net purchasers of fund assets on the week, totaling $991M, with money market funds withdrawing $5B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper U.S. fund flow insight report.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished the week in the green, +2.02% and is +24.88% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on October 29th to the close of November 5th.
- #1: Consumer Discretionary, +5.01% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) +5.01%.
- #2: Information Technology, +3.35% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +3.36%.
- #3: Materials, +3.12% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +3.16%.
- #4: Consumer Staples, +2.38% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +2.50%.
- #5: Industrials, +1.84% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +1.84%.
- #6: Communication Services, +1.46% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +1.74%.
- #7: Energy, +1.32% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1.42%.
- #8: Real Estate, +0.82% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +0.84%.
- #9: Utilities, +0.46% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.44%.
- #10: Financials, -0.67% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.59%.
- #11: Health Care, -0.77% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -0.68%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500.