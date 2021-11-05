Peloton announces hiring freeze at all-hands employee meeting

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is freezing any new hiring across all departments, according to CNBC.
  • The hiring development was announced by the company at an all-hands meeting today.
  • It is unclear how long the hiring freeze will be in place.
  • Shares of PTON closed the day down 35.35% to $55.64, which is just off the 52-week low of $55.21 from earlier in the day.
  • The company surprised yesterday by posting weak guidance due to slowing momentum for at-home exercise equipment.
