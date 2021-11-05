Powell and Brainard seen at White House as Biden considers Fed chair choice
Nov. 05, 2021 5:28 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard were both seen at the White House on Thursday, as President Biden considers whether he'll reappoint Powell to the head of the central bank, Reuters reports, citing a person close to the process.
- Biden hasn't yet decided on who will be Fed chair when Powell's first term is set to expire in early February 2022, but expects to soon, the person said.
- Many investors expect Biden to name Powell to a second term, but progressives have been reportedly pushing for Brainard, who may lean harder into bank regulation and addressing the risk to the financial system from climate change.
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor, has supported Powell, while Senator Elizabeth Warren called him a "dangerous man" during his Congressional testimony in September.
- In August, progressives urged Biden to replace Powell as Fed chair.