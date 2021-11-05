American Electric guides 2022 earnings in-line, plans $38B grid investment
Nov. 05, 2021 5:29 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issues guidance for FY 2022 operating EPS of $4.85-$5.05, in line with $4.98 analyst consensus estimate, reflecting a projected annual operating earnings growth rate of 5%-7%.
- American Electric also outlines plans to spend $38B over the next five years with an emphasis on transmission, distribution and renewable energy.
- The company says it will allocate $23.3B to transmission and distribution operations to construct a more efficient grid and deliver custom energy solutions to customers.
- During the 2022-26 period, AEP also plans to invest $8.2B in regulated renewable generation and $1.7B in competitive, contracted renewable projects.
- "We're transitioning to a more balanced generation portfolio and plan to invest 26% of our capital over the next five years in renewable energy within and outside AEP's service territory, as we grow renewables to approximately half of our capacity by 2030," the company says.
- Last week, American Electric reported Q3 earnings that missed estimates.