Crypto stocks outshine the financial sector even as Bitcoin stalls

Businessman using tablet online banking, exchange currency and payment, Digital marketing, Finance and banking networking, Investment of growth on currency rate, Online shopping

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +37.4% tops this week's five biggest financial gainers (with market cap over $2B) after equity strategist Sheena Shah says the stock tracked Bitcoin (BTC-USD) well over the past year, especially during crypto market booms.
  • The second largest gainer, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) +25.6% climbs after the insurer beat Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates.
  • Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) +24.9% gains even as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) changes hands in net negative territory in the past week.
  • Another crypto miner, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) +22.2% rises after the company increased Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production by 23% in October.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) +14.7% increases after it beat the diluted EPS consensus estimate, though missed the revenue estimate.
  • The crypto stocks listed above also outpace the largest digital token by market cap on a M/M basis, as seen in the chart below.
  • Topping off the top five losers in the financial sector with Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) -12.7% after the company disappoints investors on its fourth-quarter results.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) -9.8% makes it to the second largest decliner after the company gets downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo on recent strength in the stock, as well as Q4 expense headwinds.
  • Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) -6.2% makes it to third place after the company missed both earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -5.7% slides after the CEO steps down following an investigation into how he described his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein to the company.
  • Property and casualty insurer Allstate (NYSE:ALL) -5.3% declines after a messy Q3 from continued supply chain disruptions, in addition to shares getting cut to Outperform just a day later.
