Crypto stocks outshine the financial sector even as Bitcoin stalls
Nov. 06, 2021 8:45 AM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), HIVE, ALL, AONSI, TRUP, CACC, WBK, RGA, BCSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) +37.4% tops this week's five biggest financial gainers (with market cap over $2B) after equity strategist Sheena Shah says the stock tracked Bitcoin (BTC-USD) well over the past year, especially during crypto market booms.
- The second largest gainer, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) +25.6% climbs after the insurer beat Q3 earnings and revenue consensus estimates.
- Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) +24.9% gains even as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) changes hands in net negative territory in the past week.
- Another crypto miner, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) +22.2% rises after the company increased Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production by 23% in October.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) +14.7% increases after it beat the diluted EPS consensus estimate, though missed the revenue estimate.
- The crypto stocks listed above also outpace the largest digital token by market cap on a M/M basis, as seen in the chart below.
- Topping off the top five losers in the financial sector with Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) -12.7% after the company disappoints investors on its fourth-quarter results.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) -9.8% makes it to the second largest decliner after the company gets downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo on recent strength in the stock, as well as Q4 expense headwinds.
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) -6.2% makes it to third place after the company missed both earnings and revenue Wall Street expectations.
- Barclays (NYSE:BCS) -5.7% slides after the CEO steps down following an investigation into how he described his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein to the company.
- Property and casualty insurer Allstate (NYSE:ALL) -5.3% declines after a messy Q3 from continued supply chain disruptions, in addition to shares getting cut to Outperform just a day later.