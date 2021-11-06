Air Products inks $15B deal with Indonesia to turn coal into chemicals - Nikkei
Nov. 05, 2021
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) has signed a deal worth $15B with the government of Indonesia to develop a coal gasification industry in the country, Nikkei reports.
- A memorandum of understanding was signed the company and Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board yesterday in Dubai, according to the report.
- The deal is a "long-term investment agreement" aimed at converting "low-value coal into high-value-added chemical products" such as methanol, Nikkei says.
- Part of the project reportedly will convert natural gas into blue ammonia, which has been made through a process that produces low carbon dioxide emissions.
- Earlier this week, Air Products reported better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues.