Engie in talks to sell Equans unit to Bouygues for €7.1B
Nov. 06, 2021 1:06 AM ETENGIE SA (ENGIY), BOUYFBOUYYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) says it entered talks to sell its Equans services unit to conglomerate Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF) for €7.1B ($8.2B).
- Update: The companies confirmed the sale over the weekend.
- Bloomberg says the sale would help Engie fund its transition to cleaner energy, including renewable power generation and infrastructure such as district heating and car-charging networks.
- With €12B in annual revenue, a purchase of Equans would make industrial services one of Bouygues' biggest activities.
- The sale is a politically sensitive issue in France, as Equans employs 27K workers in the country.
- Engie sold most of its stake in French water company Suez last year.