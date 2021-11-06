Engie in talks to sell Equans unit to Bouygues for €7.1B

Nov. 06, 2021 1:06 AM ETENGIE SA (ENGIY), BOUYFBOUYYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) says it entered talks to sell its Equans services unit to conglomerate Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF) for €7.1B ($8.2B).
  • Update: The companies confirmed the sale over the weekend.
  • Bloomberg says the sale would help Engie fund its transition to cleaner energy, including renewable power generation and infrastructure such as district heating and car-charging networks.
  • With €12B in annual revenue, a purchase of Equans would make industrial services one of Bouygues' biggest activities.
  • The sale is a politically sensitive issue in France, as Equans employs 27K workers in the country.
  • Engie sold most of its stake in French water company Suez last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.