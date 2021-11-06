As Nasdaq 100 extends big winning streak, getting selective on tech can pay: Alpha Tactics

Nov. 06, 2021

  • Investors should focus on stock picking in technology more than most other sectors, BMO Capital Markets maintains.
  • The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) notched its 10th winning session in a row on Friday, easily outperforming the broader market for the week, up 3.2% compared with a 2% gain for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY).
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) was the second-best-performing sector, up 3.4% behind a 5% gain in Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • "From our lens, Technology continues to be a sector in which investors should focus on stock selection as indicated by our selection vs. allocation model," BMO Chief Market Strategist Brian Belski writes in a note. (See BMO model below.)
  • "Indeed, NTM P/E dispersion among Tech stocks has increased to its highest level since October 2020, while the 126-day intra-stock performance correlation has dropped to a three-year low, both of which are attributes conducive for stock-picking," Belski says.

  • BMO is Market Weight on the group, but still says "there are opportunities to generate alpha in the group" looking at companies with stable and consistent earnings.
  • Looking at XLK, Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) all get an A+ for earnings revisions from Quant Rating.
  • In BMO's Disciplined Value Portfolio, where Info Tech has a 14% weighting, it holds Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).
  • "If yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) start to rise again and investors immediately default to selling all of Tech as a result ... we think there could be buy-the-dip opportunities for those consistent earnings growers," Belski says.
  • Despite its 10-day surge, the Nasdaq 100 is still just a whisker below oversold territory, with its relative strength index at 68.
  • Looking at a Seeking Alpha portfolio of NDX there are some buy-the-dip candidates that are close to their 50-day simple moving averages, but above the 100-day and 200-day SMAs.
  • Those include Cisco, Texas Instruments, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA).
  • Screen for the best tech stocks for earnings revisions, momentum and more with Seeking Alpha's advanced screener.
