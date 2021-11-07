Flotek Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 07, 2021 6:35 PM ETFlotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Flotek (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+87.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.1M (-20.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FTK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.