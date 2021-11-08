BHP confirms Australian coal mine sale to Stanmore in $1.35B deal
Nov. 07, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BHP agrees to sell its 80% interest in the BMC Mitsui Coal venture, which owns two Australian metallurgical coal mines, to Stanmore Resources for as much as US$1.35B.
- The purchase price comprises $1.1B cash, $100M in cash six months after completion, and the potential for up to $150M in a price-linked earnout payable in 2024.
- The two operating mines in Australia's Queensland state produce a combined ~10M tons/year of coal.
- "As the world decarbonizes, BHP is sharpening its focus on producing higher quality metallurgical coal sought after by global steelmakers to help increase efficiency and lower emissions," BHP's Australian minerals president Edgar Basto says.
- The company also says it is continuing the review process for its New South Wales thermal coal operation.
- The sale occurs in an environment of record high coal prices and shifting investor attitudes.