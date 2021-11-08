P.A.M. Transportation Services announces reauthorization of share repurchase program

Nov. 08, 2021 4:51 AM ETP.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • P.A.M. Transportation Services's (NASDAQ:PTSI) board has approved a reauthorization to repurchase up to 500K shares of the company's common stock, effective immediately.
  • The Company's stock repurchase program has been extended and expanded several times since the original authorization in 2011, and this reauthorization acts as a replenishment of shares under the repurchase program.
  • "This reauthorization provides PAM with a valuable option when deciding how to best allocate capital and demonstrates the Board's confidence in our business model and future performance," says Joe Vitiritto, President and CEO.
