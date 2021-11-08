Autolus Therapeutics surges on securing $250M strategic funding from Blackstone

Nov. 08, 2021 5:37 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), BXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Financial Data Analysis Graph

INchendio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blackstone Life Sciences (NYSE:BX) has committed to provide up to $250M in equity and product financing to Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL).
  • The two companies announced a strategic collaboration and financing agreement that will support the advancement of Autolus' CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy product candidate, obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), as well as next-generation product therapies of obe-cel in B-cell malignancies.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Blackstone will provide $150M in product financing to support obe-cel development and commercialization, with $50M payable upon closing of the transaction and the rest payable based on certain development and regulatory achievements.
  • The investment firm has also agreed to acquire $100M of Autolus’ American Depositary Shares (ADS) in a private placement. Additionally, Blackstone has been granted the right to nominate a member to Autolus' board of directors.
  • Autolus Therapeutics is a UK-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Obe-cel, its CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy, is designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. It is currently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL, referred to as the FELIX clinical trial. Additionally, the product candidate is being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trial in B-NHL in collaboration with Autolus' academic partner, UCL.
  • Autolus Therapeutics +34.35% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.