Autolus Therapeutics surges on securing $250M strategic funding from Blackstone
Nov. 08, 2021 5:37 AM ETAutolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), BXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blackstone Life Sciences (NYSE:BX) has committed to provide up to $250M in equity and product financing to Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL).
- The two companies announced a strategic collaboration and financing agreement that will support the advancement of Autolus' CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy product candidate, obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), as well as next-generation product therapies of obe-cel in B-cell malignancies.
- Pursuant to the deal, Blackstone will provide $150M in product financing to support obe-cel development and commercialization, with $50M payable upon closing of the transaction and the rest payable based on certain development and regulatory achievements.
- The investment firm has also agreed to acquire $100M of Autolus’ American Depositary Shares (ADS) in a private placement. Additionally, Blackstone has been granted the right to nominate a member to Autolus' board of directors.
- Autolus Therapeutics is a UK-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Obe-cel, its CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy, is designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. It is currently being evaluated in a potentially pivotal Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL, referred to as the FELIX clinical trial. Additionally, the product candidate is being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical trial in B-NHL in collaboration with Autolus' academic partner, UCL.
- Autolus Therapeutics +34.35% pre-market