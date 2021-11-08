Alcon to acquire Ivantis for $475M
Nov. 08, 2021 6:06 AM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) has acquired Ivantis, developer and manufacturer of the novel Hydrus Microstent, a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device designed to lower intraocular pressure for open-angle glaucoma patients in connection with cataract surgery.
- The deal involves $475M in upfront consideration and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- The company may be required to make additional contingent payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones.
- The five-year HORIZON clinical study of Hydrus Microstent is the longest, continuous follow-up of a MIGS device. It demonstrated that 65% of Hydrus Microstent patients remained medication-free at five years post-implant.
- Hydrus Microstent was approved by the FDA in August 2018 for use in conjunction with cataract surgery in the United States.
- “Glaucoma is the second-largest cause of blindness after cataracts, impacting more than 75 million people globally, with significant unmet patient need. This transaction will allow us to add a uniquely effective product into our glaucoma portfolio around the world," said David Endicott, CEO of Alcon. "Our global commercial footprint and development capabilities make us well positioned to build on the success of Ivantis and help even more patients see brilliantly with Hydrus Microstent.”