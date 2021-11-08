Eton Pharma granted FDA approval for seizure and migraine therapy
Nov. 08, 2021 6:35 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA approval of EPRONTIA (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL.
- The regulator has approved EPRONTIA as monotherapy for patients aged two years and above with partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures).
- It has also been cleared as adjunctive therapy for those in the age group with partial-onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
- For patients aged 12 years and above, the treatment has FDA clearance to be used as a preventive treatment of migraine.
- Azurity is responsible for commercializing the drug, which is expected to enter the markets before the year-end. Eton (ETON) will be entitled to receive $5M of milestone payment in addition to payments for sales-related royalties and other commercial milestones.
- Eton (ETON) has added ~1.6% in the pre-market. The company is scheduled to release Q3 2021 financials on Nov. 15.