Eton Pharma granted FDA approval for seizure and migraine therapy

Nov. 08, 2021 6:35 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images News

  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA approval of EPRONTIA (topiramate) oral solution, 25mg/mL.
  • The regulator has approved EPRONTIA as monotherapy for patients aged two years and above with partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures).
  • It has also been cleared as adjunctive therapy for those in the age group with partial-onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
  • For patients aged 12 years and above, the treatment has FDA clearance to be used as a preventive treatment of migraine.
  • Azurity is responsible for commercializing the drug, which is expected to enter the markets before the year-end. Eton (ETON) will be entitled to receive $5M of milestone payment in addition to payments for sales-related royalties and other commercial milestones.
  • Eton (ETON) has added ~1.6% in the pre-market. The company is scheduled to release Q3 2021 financials on Nov. 15.
