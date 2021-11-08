FiscalNote to go public via a SPAC deal at ~$1.3 billion valuation
Nov. 08, 2021 6:40 AM ETDuddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC), DSACUBy: SA News Team
- FiscalNote Holdings and Duddell Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:DSAC) has entered a merger agreement that will result in FiscalNote becoming a publicly listed company with a pro forma market capitalization of ~$1.3 billion (combined).
- FiscalNote is one of the largest technology companies headquartered in Washington, D.C., operating in eight countries and with about 650 employees globally.
- The transaction values company at ~6.9x of enterprise value to 2022E pro forma revenue. Current FiscalNote equity holders will roll 100% of their equity interests into the combined company and will retain ~76% ownership.
- Existing FiscalNote equity holders will be under a lock-up of at least six months from the transaction's closing. The holders will potentially receive an earnout of additional shares of common stock of the combined company if specific stock price targets are met as per the terms.
- Concurrently with the deal's consummation, investors anchored by Maso Capital have committed to purchase $100 million of common stock of the combined company in a fully committed private placement at $10.00 per share.
- Upon closing, the transaction will provide ~$275 million of gross proceeds to the combined company, comprised of ~$175 million of cash held in the trust account of Duddell Street, with redemptions of the trust account backstopped by Maso Capital, and $100 million in the fully committed PIPE.
- Gross proceeds are expected to far exceed the minimum cash condition of $190 million as outlined in the agreement.
- The proceeds from the transaction will strengthen FiscalNote's ability to execute on significant near-term organic and inorganic growth opportunities.
- Upon closing, the combined company will operate under the FiscalNote name and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "NOTE".