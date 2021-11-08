Drive Shack beats on revenue
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.11.
- Revenue of $76.36M (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.27M.
- Press Release
- Adj. EBITDA of $3.3M
"Our first Puttery venue debuted in our home market on September 3rd in The Colony, Texas, one of the most exciting entertainment districts in North Texas. Guests are responding favorably to our inaugural Puttery and the feedback on their experience remains overwhelmingly positive. I am beyond proud of the countless team members that worked hard to deliver our first venue and I thank them for their unmatched dedication and commitment to bring our Puttery brand and vision to life. We look forward to opening additional Puttery venues in the coming months, including our Charlotte location which is planned to open later this quarter.” said President and CEO Hana Khouri