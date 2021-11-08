FedEx says it is making good progress on labor front
Nov. 08, 2021 6:48 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Evercore ISI updates on FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) after meeting with management last week.
- FedEx (FDX) is said to be making good progress on hiring for peak season and have an improved overall tone on the labor situation.
- "While it still has some work to do to fully prepare for next month, the company sees a different hiring environment than the one it was in in late September. While the company was hopeful that hiring challenges would subside by the end of CY21, the tone was previously cautious and it now appears visibility and confidence in this improvement have increased."
- Evercore ISI also notes that the earlier shopping push by consumers this year could impact the spread of profitability between F2Q and F3Q for FDX. The firm keeps an Outperform rating on FDX and price target of $300.
- Shares of FedEx (FDX) trade below their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.