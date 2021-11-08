US Foods tops revenue estimates as industry recovery takes hold
Nov. 08, 2021 6:58 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) tracks higher after posting a mixed after Q3 earnings report that included a revenue beat and slight EPS miss.
- Total case volume increased 18.5% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was up 39.2% to $291M. The company says the increase in both case volume and ales during the quarter was primarily driven by increased leisure and business travel and continued increased restaurant traffic. Food cost inflation of 11.5% also provided a benefit to USFD during the quarter. Adjusted gross profit improved to $1.3B vs. $1.0B a year ago, primarily driven by an increase in total case volume and product cost inflation.
- "While supply chain headwinds persist and are expected to continue into 2022, we’re pleased to see tangible and enduring signs that the industry is recovering, which allows us to refocus our energy and resources on our Great Food. Made Easy," notes CEO Peitero Satriano.
- On the balance sheet, USFD ended the quarter with net debt of $4.6B and a ratio of net nebt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.8X vs. 7.6X a year ago.
- Shares of USFD are up 0.36% premarket to $38.70 after the top line beat.