Agrify inks long term deal with Kief USA

  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a definitive agreement with its third Massachusetts-based Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution customer, Kief USA.
  • The ten years deal with Kief USA includes installing 485 Vertical Farming Units at Kief USA's 84,000-square-foot facility, architectural and engineering services, construction, and recurring SaaS revenue, operations consulting, and brand licensing.
  • Kief USA will be providing 20% of the total $24M construction cost, with Agrify, or Agrify's designated financing partner, to provide senior financing of the remaining 80% of the construction cost at 16.5% APR, which will be repaid within 24 months following the commencement of the first commercial production at the facility.
  • Kief USA has also committed to contribute 20% of all VFU hardware costs.
  • The partnership is expected to generate over $68.7M in revenue for Agrify over the first three years of the deal once cultivation starts.
