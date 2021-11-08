Agrify inks long term deal with Kief USA
Nov. 08, 2021 7:39 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: SA News Team
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a definitive agreement with its third Massachusetts-based Agrify Total Turn-Key Solution customer, Kief USA.
- The ten years deal with Kief USA includes installing 485 Vertical Farming Units at Kief USA's 84,000-square-foot facility, architectural and engineering services, construction, and recurring SaaS revenue, operations consulting, and brand licensing.
- Kief USA will be providing 20% of the total $24M construction cost, with Agrify, or Agrify's designated financing partner, to provide senior financing of the remaining 80% of the construction cost at 16.5% APR, which will be repaid within 24 months following the commencement of the first commercial production at the facility.
- Kief USA has also committed to contribute 20% of all VFU hardware costs.
- The partnership is expected to generate over $68.7M in revenue for Agrify over the first three years of the deal once cultivation starts.