Alcoa to restart capacity at Australian aluminum smelter idle since 2009
Nov. 08, 2021
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.2% pre-market after saying it will immediately restart its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia, which has been idled for 12 years, and begin producing aluminum in next year's Q3.
- Alcoa says the venture plans to restart 35K metric tons/year of production and raise operations at the plant to 95% of capacity, which totals 358K mt/year.
- The venture has a new four-year agreement with AGL Energy to supply power for the extra capacity.
- Alcoa of Australia - which is owned 60% by Alcoa and 40% by Alumina Ltd. - owns 55% of Portland Aluminium, while Citic Resources and Marubeni Corp. each control 22.5%.
- Aluminum prices hit a 13-year high in October due to strong global demand and production restrictions in China, although prices have backed off recently.