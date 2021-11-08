Disney stock edges up as Disney Plus Day discounts begin
Nov. 08, 2021 Disney (DIS)
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) starts a company-wide push to boost streaming subscribers with promotions that include $1.99 for Disney+ for the first month.
- The stock is up 1.4% in premarket trading.
- Disney+ Day, actually a week-long event, will also feature perks at theme parks for subscribers like early admission and, this weekend, surprise screenings of Disney movies at 200 AMC (NYSE:AMC) locations for $5 a ticket, according to Variety.
- As noted in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch, on Friday, the official Disney+ Day, the company will preview new content releases across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Net Geo, and Star brands.
- Disney is also making some NFT drops as part of the showcasing of its streaming content.
- Bank of America thinks the event could be one of the biggest catalysts of Q4 in attracting new buyers to the stock. Last year, shares of Disney jumped more than 12% when the streaming business was highlighted during the company's Investor Day.
- Disney (DIS) reports earnings after the bell Wednesday, with analysts looking for a profit of 51 cents per share on revenue of $18.8B.