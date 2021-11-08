DISH Network to raise $4B through secured debt offering

Nov. 08, 2021 7:54 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) announced that its subsidiary, DISH DBS Corporation to offer approximately $4B of senior secured notes.
  • Net proceeds will be used to make an intercompany loan to DISH Network in order to finance the potential purchase of wireless spectrum licenses and for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure.
  • The intercompany loan will be secured by the cash proceeds of the loan and an interest in any wireless spectrum licenses acquired using such proceeds.
  • Shares up 1.11% premarket.
