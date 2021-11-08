LADOT selects Proterra for installing EV-charging microgrid at LADOT
Nov. 08, 2021 7:54 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) received a $6M grant by the California Energy Commission for installing one of the largest EV fleet charging systems in U.S. which will be powered by a solar and storage microgrid.
- The solar and storage microgrid paired with 104 EV chargers will support LADOT’s adoption of electric buses as the agency transitions to a fully electric fleet by 2028.
- LADOT selected Proterra and Apparent to install the EV-charging microgrid at the agency's Washington Bus Yard where it will manage EV charging and overall energy use for 100+ electric buses.
- LADOT will deploy 1.5 MW of rooftop and bus solar canopy paired with a 4.5MWh energy storage system provided by Apparent at the Washington Bus Yard to help power five Proterra 1.5-megawatt fleet chargers with 104 remote EV charging dispensers.
- The project will lower LADOT's electricity costs, and also provide emergency back-up power that will enable the agency to continue to operate in an outage.
- In early 2021, Proterra delivered its 25th ZX5 battery-electric transit bus to support the agency’s transition to a fully electric fleet; LADOT currently operates 29 EV buses in its fleet with 30 additional buses expected to be in operation by Summer 2022.
- Proterra's shares trading 15.6% higher premarket.