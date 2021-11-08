Greater Cannabis initiates neuropsychiatric cannabinoid therapy preclinical study

Medical Marijuana – Marihuana Flower, Herbal Cannabis

Rocky89/E+ via Getty Images

  • Greater Cannabis Company (OTCQB:GCAN) has begun the preclinical phase of assessing its novel neuropsychiatric cannabinoid therapy.
  • The company’s announcement of the preclinical study follows the signing of a license and research agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific.
  • Greater Cannabis expects the study to generate in vitro data that will demonstrate significant neuroprotective attributes of the therapeutic.
  • The study is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2022, and the research team will produce interim evaluations of each assessment method beginning in the first quarter of 2022.
