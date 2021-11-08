KKR expands KREST industrial real estate portfolio with two new acquisitions

Nov. 08, 2021 8:03 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust (KREST) expanded its industrial real estate portfolio with two new acquisitions which includes KREST's first international investment.
  • The two transactions - KREST acquired ~1.4M sq.feet of industrial real estate, including the Mercedes-Benz Parts Distribution Center, a build-to-suit warehouse facility located in Anseong, South Korea and two state-of-the-art warehouses in the Rickenbacker Logistics Park, a Class A industrial park located in Columbus, Ohio.
  • The acquisitions add to KREST's growing portfolio of industrial properties, which now includes 4M+ sq. feet of logistics real estate.
  • KREST acquired the assets from a Joint Venture between CT Realty and Walton Street Capital.
  • "Our purchases of the Mercedes-Benz Parts Distribution Center and the RPL warehouses grows the total property value acquired by KREST since its launch to $1.7B+ across a range of differentiated equity and debt strategies, including U.S. and international geographic exposures," KREST CEO Billy Butcher commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.