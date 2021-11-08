KKR expands KREST industrial real estate portfolio with two new acquisitions
Nov. 08, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced that KKR Real Estate Select Trust (KREST) expanded its industrial real estate portfolio with two new acquisitions which includes KREST's first international investment.
- The two transactions - KREST acquired ~1.4M sq.feet of industrial real estate, including the Mercedes-Benz Parts Distribution Center, a build-to-suit warehouse facility located in Anseong, South Korea and two state-of-the-art warehouses in the Rickenbacker Logistics Park, a Class A industrial park located in Columbus, Ohio.
- The acquisitions add to KREST's growing portfolio of industrial properties, which now includes 4M+ sq. feet of logistics real estate.
- KREST acquired the assets from a Joint Venture between CT Realty and Walton Street Capital.
- "Our purchases of the Mercedes-Benz Parts Distribution Center and the RPL warehouses grows the total property value acquired by KREST since its launch to $1.7B+ across a range of differentiated equity and debt strategies, including U.S. and international geographic exposures," KREST CEO Billy Butcher commented.