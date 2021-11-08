Henkel AG reports Q3 results
Nov. 08, 2021 8:03 AM ETHenkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)HELKF, HENOYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY): Q3 Revenue of €5.09B (+1.8% Y/Y)
- Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2021, Knobel said: “There is still great uncertainty as to how the pandemic will develop and how consumption and industrial output will be impacted. In particular, the further strong increases in raw material prices and logistics costs are affecting the economy to a stronger extent than previously assumed. We are working hard with extensive measures to limit the impact on our business and profitability.”