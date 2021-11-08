Henkel AG reports Q3 results

Nov. 08, 2021 8:03 AM ETHenkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)HELKF, HENOYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY): Q3 Revenue of €5.09B (+1.8% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2021, Knobel said: “There is still great uncertainty as to how the pandemic will develop and how consumption and industrial output will be impacted. In particular, the further strong increases in raw material prices and logistics costs are affecting the economy to a stronger extent than previously assumed. We are working hard with extensive measures to limit the impact on our business and profitability.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.