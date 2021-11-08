O-I Glass European subsidiary to raise $400M in senior notes offering

Nov. 08, 2021 8:07 AM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, OI European plans to offer $400M principal amount of its senior notes due 2030 in a private offering.
  • OI Europe’s obligations under the senior notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by Owens-Illinois and certain U.S. domestic subsidiaries of OI Group.
  • Net proceeds along with cash on hand will be used to redeem in full OI Europe's 4.000% senior notes due 2023 and repay partial borrowings outstanding under OI Europe's term loan A facility.
