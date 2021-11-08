eHealth EPS misses by $0.65, misses on revenue
Nov. 08, 2021 8:08 AM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.78 misses by $0.65; GAAP EPS of -$2.24 misses by $0.89.
- Revenue of $63.91M (-32.2% Y/Y) misses by $30.29M.
- Shares -22.7% PM
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA was loss of$55.2M
- 2021 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $535.0 million to $575.0 million vs consensus of $690.4Mcompared to our previous guidance of $660.0 million to $700.0 million
- GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $(43.0) million to $(63.0) million compared to our previous guidance of GAAP net income of $42.0 million to $57.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) is expected to be in the range of $(20.0) million to $0.0 million compared to our previous guidance of $110.0 million to $125.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share(1) is expected to be in the range of $(0.45) to $(1.13) compared to our previous guidance of non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.77 to $3.26 per share