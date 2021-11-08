Icahn Enterprises CFO David Willetts promoted as CEO leaves
Nov. 08, 2021 8:24 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) promotes Chief Financial Officer David Willetts to president and CEO, effective immediately, after Aris Kekedjian resigned as president and CEO due to family issues.
- Ted Papapostolou, who has served as chief accounting officer at IEP since March 2020 and secretary since April 2020, becomes CFO.
- Icahn Enterprises (IEP) stock gains 0.7% in premarket trading.
- Willetts joined Icahn Enterprises (IEP) as CFO in June 2021. Before IEP, he served as managing director at AlixPartners, a consulting firm specializing in improving corporate financial and operational performance and executing corporate turnarounds, a position he held since 2012.
- Kekedjian also resigned from the company's board.
- Icahn Enterprises (IEP) gets Neutral Quant rating, with a poor grade for Momentum, and a high grade for Valuation.