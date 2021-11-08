I-Mab and Roche ink strategic collaboration agreement
Nov. 08, 2021 8:28 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB), RHHBYBy: SA News Team
- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY) and have announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop companion diagnostics solutions for I-Mab's innovative pipeline.
- Under the collaboration, the companies will jointly develop companion diagnostics solutions to accelerate the research and development process of innovative biologics with cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment technologies.
- "This collaboration with I-Mab will give full play to the advantages of both parties, accelerate the delivery of R&D innovation, and jointly bring transformative medicines to benefit cancer patients globally and in China," said Richard Yiu, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics China.