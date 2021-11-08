Axsome shares up 10% premarket following Q3 2021 earnings beat
Nov. 08, 2021 8:35 AM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM) are up 10% in premarket trading after the company beat Q3 2021 earnings expectations.
- The company's net loss in the period widened to $34.9 million, or $(0.93) per share, compared $22.9M, or $(0.61) per share in the prior-year period.
- Total operating expenses increased ~58% to $33.4M.
- In the pipeline, Axsome now says compeltion of its phase 3 trial of AXS-05 for Alzheimer's disease in the 1H 2023.
- Top-line results for AXS-12 (reboxetine) for narcoplepsy are also expected in 1H 2023.
- The company now expects to submit an NDA for AXS-14 (esreboxetine), a candidate for fibromyalgia, in 2023.
- Axsome began a phase 3 trial for AXS-14 in September.