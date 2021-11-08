Landos Biopharma announces key transitions
Nov. 08, 2021 8:42 AM ETLandos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announces that Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Ph.D., has stepped down as Chairman, President and CEO, effective immediately.
- Tim M. Mayleben, a member of the Board, has been appointed Interim President and CEO.
- Chris Garabedian, also a Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
- Dr. Bassaganya-Riera will serve as an advisor to the company to ensure a smooth transition.
- The Board will initiate a search process to identify its next CEO.
- Mr. Garabedian continued, “The Board of Directors has appointed Tim Mayleben as Interim CEO to lead the Company during this transition period as we focus on building a highly-experienced leadership team through this important next phase of development. Tim brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the development and approval of innovative therapies. Since joining our Board, he has played an invaluable role in helping Landos navigate the market as a publicly traded company while advancing strategies for our high-impact clinical stage assets. With Tim’s leadership, we believe Landos is well positioned to continue advancing as we work to identify Josep’s successor.”