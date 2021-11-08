Intercontinental Exchange launches U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate as benchmark

Nov. 08, 2021 9:07 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA") introduces its U.S. dollar Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") ICE Swap Rate for use as a benchmark in financial contracts and financial instruments by licensees.
  • Share of ICE gains 0.5% in pre-market trading.
  • "We are launching SOFR ICE Swap Rate today to help the U.S. dollar non-linear derivatives market in its ongoing transition to SOFR," said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Benchmark Administration.
  • The USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate settings are available for the same tenors and published at the same time as the current USD LIBOR '1100' ICE Swap Rate benchmark.
  • The settings are determined in accordance with the published ICE Swap Rate 'Waterfall' methodology, using eligible input data in respect of SOFR-linked interest rate swaps, the company says.
  • Additionally, IBA will announce when the U.S. dollar SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate settings will be made available for use.
  • Last week, ICE also launched its first nature-based solutions carbon credit futures contract.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.