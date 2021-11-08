Intercontinental Exchange launches U.S. dollar SOFR ICE Swap Rate as benchmark
Nov. 08, 2021 9:07 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) ICE Benchmark Administration ("IBA") introduces its U.S. dollar Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") ICE Swap Rate for use as a benchmark in financial contracts and financial instruments by licensees.
- Share of ICE gains 0.5% in pre-market trading.
- "We are launching SOFR ICE Swap Rate today to help the U.S. dollar non-linear derivatives market in its ongoing transition to SOFR," said Tim Bowler, President of ICE Benchmark Administration.
- The USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate settings are available for the same tenors and published at the same time as the current USD LIBOR '1100' ICE Swap Rate benchmark.
- The settings are determined in accordance with the published ICE Swap Rate 'Waterfall' methodology, using eligible input data in respect of SOFR-linked interest rate swaps, the company says.
- Additionally, IBA will announce when the U.S. dollar SOFR Spread-Adjusted ICE Swap Rate settings will be made available for use.
- Last week, ICE also launched its first nature-based solutions carbon credit futures contract.