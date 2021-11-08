PDS Biotechnology inks licensing agreement with National Cancer Institute
Nov. 08, 2021 9:09 AM ETPDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)By: SA News Team
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announces a licensing agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for intellectual property related to the NCI’s proprietary tumor-associated and immunologically active T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP).
- The worldwide, non-exclusive license secures rights for the proprietary TARP antigen from the NCI with patent protection through 2034.
- About 470,000 patients are diagnosed annually with TARP-associated cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), prostate, and breast cancer according to the National Cancer Institute.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.