PDS Biotechnology inks licensing agreement with National Cancer Institute

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announces a licensing agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for intellectual property related to the NCI’s proprietary tumor-associated and immunologically active T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP).
  • The worldwide, non-exclusive license secures rights for the proprietary TARP antigen from the NCI with patent protection through 2034.
  • About 470,000 patients are diagnosed annually with TARP-associated cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), prostate, and breast cancer according to the National Cancer Institute.
  • Shares up more than 3% premarket.
